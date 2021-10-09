GOP governors rip Biden over new mandate, threaten legal action | 10 Sept 2021 | Republican governors and other lawmakers blasted Joe Biden Thursday after he announced a nationwide vaccinate-or-test requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees -- an edict that could affect two-thirds of American workers. In remarks from the White House, the president said that the Labor Department will force those businesses to require staffers to get inoculated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly for the disease. Businesses that don't follow the new rule will be subject to hefty fines. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem fired the first rhetorical shot on Twitter, writing before Biden spoke that: "South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court."