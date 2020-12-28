GOP Lawmaker Sues Pence to Give Him 'Exclusive Authority' to Overturn Election Results | 28 Dec 2020 | Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence in a bid to overturn the election results, asking a court to give Pence "exclusive authority" to decide which Electoral College votes should be counted on Jan. 6. According to the lawsuit, Pence has a role in the upcoming Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress to count all 50 states’ Electoral College votes. Gohmert’s lawsuit, which was filed against Pence in his capacity as vice president, is asking a federal judge to strike down the 1887 Electoral Count Act, asking the judge to grant Pence the authority to overturn the election results in favor of President Donald Trump. Gohmert's lawsuit is claiming that any action taken by Pence on Jan. 6 to certify the Electoral College results to secure a win for Joe Biden will be fraudulent. Gohmert is furthermore asking Judge Jeremy Kernodle, an appointee of Trump, to determine that Pence is authorized to pick GOP electors who cast votes for Trump during the Joint Session of Congress.