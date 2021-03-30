GOP lawmakers warn against vaccine passports --'Vaccine Passports are unconstitutional. Period,' Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted | 29 March 2021 | Multiple Republican lawmakers have come out against the idea of digital "vaccine passports" that would allow private businesses to require customers provide proof of vaccination. Joe Biden's administration is reportedly working on a way to standardize a process for allowing Americans to prove their vaccination status... Some GOP lawmakers are wary of vaccine passports. "Considering that Democrats want to require vaccine IDs for people to conduct their basic daily activities, they now have zero grounds to object to voter ID laws," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News. House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slammed the Biden administration for pursuing the idea of vaccine passports when the president "doesn't seem to care about passports when it comes to illegal migrants crossing the southern border."