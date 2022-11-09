GOP Leader Says Homes of Trump Supporters May Soon Be Raided by FBI | 11 Sept 2022 | A top former Republican leader and prominent attorney has said that the homes of more supporters of former President Donald Trump may soon be raided by FBI agents--weeks after the unprecedented Aug. 8 raid of Mar-a-Lago. Harmeet Dhillon, who was the vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, told Fox News that within 24 hours of a Politico reporter's Twitter post claiming that the FBI is ready to serve warrants "three of our clients...did either get search warrants or subpoenas. And these subpoenas are extremely broad." In a Twitter post, Dhillon alleged that someone Department of Justice's (DOJ) Jan. 6 team "told a Politico reporter that 50 or so search warrants and grand jury subpoenas were being issued to Trump allies--before it happened. Clients, already being harassed by House J6 Committee investigators."