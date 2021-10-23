GOP leaders escalate battle against COVID-19 vaccine mandates | 23 Oct 20201 | Republicans this week escalated their battle against the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates this week, calling for Biden to backtrack from the requirements that they consider unconstitutional violations of American rights. GOP officials in states including Florida, Alabama and Arizona took steps to push back on the looming requirement for businesses with more than 100 employees to require workers to be vaccinated or tested regularly. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, on Thursday requested a special session of the state legislature focused on combating the mandates after previously floating plans to sue the administration.