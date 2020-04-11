GOP newcomer Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina congressional seat vacated by Mark Meadows | 03 Nov 2020 | Republican newcomer Madison Cawthorn on Tuesday night was called the winner of the U.S. House seat in western North Carolina that was vacated by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Cawthorn, 25, thus became the youngest person elected to Congress since the late 1700s. The candidate -- who first catapulted to GOP stardom after speaking at the Republican National Convention in August, getting up from his wheelchair at one point on stage -- defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Moe Davis, D-N.C., to capture the 11th Congressional District seat, according to The Associated Press, which first called the election results.