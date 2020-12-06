GOP picks Jacksonville for convention keynotes | 11 June 2020 | Jacksonville, Fla., will host a series of Republican National Convention keynote events in August, including President Donald Trump's prime-time speech to accept the GOP nomination. The gathering is expected to be a multi-night event, according to a person familiar with the planning... The convention's official business meetings will still take place in Charlotte, but the party's big events will be broadcast from Jacksonville, a city led by Republicans in Trump's newly adopted home state, which also is led by Republicans.