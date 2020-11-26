GOP Poll Observer: Hundreds of Thousands of Votes Counted With No 'Oversight' in Pennsylvania | 26 Nov 2020 | Several witnesses who spoke during a Republican state Senate-held event in Pennsylvania said that hundreds of thousands of votes were allegedly counted with no "civilian oversight." Justin C. Kweder, a certified canvass observer and lawyer, said he served as an observer at the Philadelphia Convention Center. GOP observers, he said Wednesday, were kept between 10 and 200 feet away from the vote-tabulating process. Because of the distance, "it was impossible for me or any observer to see what the workers were doing with any type of specificity." "The observers were not able to challenge any decision or determination being made about the processing of these mail-in ballots," Kweder also said.