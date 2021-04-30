GOP reps question Biden admin on alleged 'political interference' in census, citing departure from estimates --Republicans cite departures from census estimates in letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo | 30 April 2021 | More than a dozen House Republicans Friday are questioning Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on whether there "was any political interference" in the final census numbers used to decide how many House members each state will get for the coming decade. The letter, first obtained by Fox News, is led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee. The Republican House members cited gaps between the number of House seats some right-leaning states were projected to gain -- or some left-leaning states were projected to lose -- and the final results announced this week. "The apportionment population results released by the Census Bureau are strikingly different from the population evaluation estimates released just months ago on December 22, 2020," the GOP members wrote. "Remarkably, the differences benefit traditionally blue states -- which gained population compared to the estimates -- over red states which tended to lose population compared to the estimates."