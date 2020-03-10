GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus | 02 Oct 2020 | Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, news that came as the nation was reeling from President Trump's own coronavirus diagnosis. Lee, the third senator known to have tested positive for COVID-19, said in a statement he took a coronavirus test on Thursday after experiencing symptoms similar to those he has had for longtime allergies. Lee's announcement comes just hours after Trump disclosed that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Lee was at the White House on Saturday.