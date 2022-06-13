GOP senator says Biden 'destroyed' the economy, calls on president to resign --Florida senator says: "Joe Biden is unfit for office and should resign" | 13 June 2022 | Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott on Monday released the latest installment in a series of television ads targeting President [sic] Joe Biden and promoting Scott's "Rescue America" plan. "Joe Biden has destroyed America's economy," Scott says in the ad. "It's time to be honest with the American people. Joe Biden is unfit for office and should resign." The ad features a video of the president referring to Sen. Scott as being from Wisconsin, and warns that Biden is forcing America into a recession. In a previous ad, Scott called Biden "incompetent and confused."