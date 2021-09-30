GOP Senators introduce bill to block federal agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccination --Companion bill to be introduced in the U.S. House by Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw | 29 Sept 2021 | A group of Republican senators introduced legislation that protects Americans' health records by preventing federal agencies under Joe Biden from using COVID-19 vaccine passports or requiring proof of vaccination. Text of the legislation, named the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act, says it prohibits "the Department of Transportation and other agencies from promulgating rules requiring a person to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to engage in interstate commerce or travel, and for other purposes." "While American businesses are working hard to recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, President [sic] Biden is set on implementing more mandates, lockdowns and restrictions that are holding them back," said a statement from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who spearheaded the bill.