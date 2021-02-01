GOP senators, led by Cruz, to object to Electoral College certification, demand emergency audit --The lawmakers call for an electoral commission to be established to audit results. | 02 Jan 2021 | A coalition of GOP senators and senators-elect, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, will object to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election [sic] results when a joint session of Congress meets next week unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission. Cruz -- along with Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; as well as Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. -- say that the election "featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud and illegal conduct." Their effort is separate from one announced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who said this week that he would object to what he said was the failure of some states -- most notably Pennsylvania -- to follow their own election laws.