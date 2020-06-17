GOP: Sending COVID19 Patients to Nursing Homes 'Ended Up Being a Death Sentence' | 15 June 2020 | A group of Republican members of the House subcommittee on the novel coronavirus crisis sent letters to five Democratic governors requesting answers regarding their directives requiring nursing homes to take in recovering COVID-19 patients that led to thousands of deaths. The group to co-sign onto the letter includes House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, LA; Rep. Jim Jordan, OH; Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, MO; Rep. Jackie Walorski, IN; and Rep. Mark Green, TN. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected the elderly, especially those living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities," the members wrote in the letters. "We write seeking information, at a granular level, about the science and information used to inform your decision to mandate nursing homes and long-term care facilities admit untested and contagious COVID-19 patients from hospitals," the GOP members said. "This decision likely contributed to the thousands of elderly deaths in California. Thank you for your attention and prompt response to this important inquiry."