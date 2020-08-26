GOP women offer personal testimonials on Trump | 26 Aug 2020 | Republican women told personal stories on the third night of the GOP convention about how President Trump provided them with professional opportunities or showed kindness in difficult times, as the campaign attempts to narrow a yawning gender gap with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told a deeply personal story about how Trump called her in the hospital to show encouragement after she decided to undergo a preventative mastectomy. Kellyanne Conway, one of the president's longest-serving senior White House aides who announced Sunday she would leave her position at the end of the month to focus on her family, praised Trump for making her his 2016 campaign manager.