Gov. Andrew Cuomo will receive Emmy for COVID-19 TV briefings [Where's the prison sentence he'll receive for murdering over 11,000 senior citizens in nursing homes?] | 20 Nov 2020 | And the Emmy for Best Acting as a Sitting Governor goes to... Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- who's been blamed for letting the deadly coronavirus run rampant in New York's nursing homes -- is set to receive an International Emmy award for his daily TV briefings about the disease. But it won't be for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Real-Life Drama. Instead, Cuomo will be recognized for his "effective use of television during the pandemic," the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Friday.