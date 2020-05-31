Gov. Cooper authorizes 450 national guardsmen to be activated in North Carolina following Saturday's protests | 31 May 2020 | Updates: Downtown Raleigh and Fayetteville businesses are evaluating the damage left after Saturday's protests turned violent. As of early Sunday morning, many people from the community began to gather to help clean up the damaged businesses. 5 p.m. Protesters have begun marching to Battle Park in Rocky Mount. 4:15 p.m. Governor Roy Cooper announced in a news conference that he has authorized 450 North Carolina National Guardsmen to mobilize in response to the George Floyd protests that turned violent in multiple cities Saturday night. North Carolina is among 15 other states and the District of Columbia that has called out the National Guard. The National Guardsmen are available upon request by local governments. So far, Raleigh and Charlotte have requested a response.