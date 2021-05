Gov. Cooper lifts all capacity, physical distancing rules for NC as well as most mask requirements | 14 May 2021 | North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that the state is completely lifting all mandatory capacity, gathering limits and social distancing requirements, effective immediately. Most mandatory mask mandates will also be lifted. That means that in most settings, indoors or outdoors, the state will no longer require North Carolinians to wear a mask or be socially distant.