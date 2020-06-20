Gov. Cooper orders removal of 3 Confederate monuments from Capitol grounds | 20 June 2020 | Crews have removed two Confederate monuments from downtown Raleigh, including the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument and the Henry Lawson Wyatt Monument. This follows the partial toppling of the Confederate monument outside the Capitol Friday evening. Protesters gathered outside the Capitol and took down parts of the monument with ropes. The statues were dragged on the street and one was hung on W. Hargett Street. In a statement Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he has ordered all monuments on the Capitol grounds to be moved "to protect public safety."