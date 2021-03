Gov. Cuomo allegedly reached under aide's blouse and groped her - report | 10 March 2021 | Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly reached under a female aide's blouse and groped her inside the Executive Mansion in Albany, according to a report Wednesday. The incident allegedly unfolded after the much-younger woman was summoned to help the 63-year-old governor fix a problem with his cellphone, the Albany Times Union said. The woman told him to stop, the newspaper reported.