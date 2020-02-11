Gov. Cuomo announces mandatory COVID-19 testing for out-of-state travelers --Anyone who refuses to be tested must quarantine for 14 days. | 31 Oct 2020 | Most people who visit New York will have to quarantine for three days and then prove they are negative for COVID-19 before they are "free to go about their business," Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. The strict new mandate -- which exempts New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania residents -- eliminates the governor's quarantine advisory list, which restricted travel from over 40 coronavirus hotspots across the country. Now, travelers must show proof of a negative test taken within three days of arriving in the Empire State, and must also quarantine for three more days -- and get a new COVID-19 test on the fourth. If that's positive, they must isolate for two weeks, the governor said at an Albany press briefing.