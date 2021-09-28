Gov. DeSantis to investigate Facebook for alleged violations of election laws --DeSantis has directed Florida's secretary of state to look into the matter | 27 Sept 2021 | Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed Florida's secretary of state's office to launch a probe into whether Facebook has violated any of the state's election laws through its program granting purported preferential treatment to some candidates. The governor pointed to The Wall Street Journal's bombshell report from earlier this month regarding internal documents about the social media giant's XCheck program, which Facebook itself admits grants a second level of review for high-profile users like politicians - but not every candidate in every race. "It's no secret that Big Tech censors have long enforced their own rules inconsistently," DeSantis said in a statement announcing the move on Monday. "If this new report is true, Facebook has violated Florida law to put its thumb on the scale of numerous state and local races."