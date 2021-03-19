Fantastic news for the lucky citizens of Florida, who have the best governor in the US: Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians | 18 March 2021 | Vaccine passports will not be required in the state of Florida, according to a statement by Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference Thursday. "I just want to make very clear in Florida, we are not doing any vaccine passports," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during his news conference on Thursday afternoon. "I think it's a bad idea. And so that will not happen. And so folks should get vaccinated if they want to obviously provide that. But under no circumstances will the state be asking you to show proof of vaccination. ...I do think it would be a big problem to start going down the road of vaccine passports." [It would.]