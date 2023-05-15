Gov. DeSantis signs law to defund, eliminate universities' DEI programs | 15 May 2023 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law a bill that outlaws spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public colleges and universities, saying at a news conference the "whole experiment of DEI is coming to an end in the state of Florida." The sweeping legislation, HB 999/SB 266, states public institutions "may not expend any state or federal funds to promote, support, or maintain any programs or campus activities that...advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism." It’s one of three bills the governor signed Monday as part of an overall education reform package.