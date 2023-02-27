Gov. DeWine suffers leg injury in East Palestine | 27 Feb 2023 | Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R - Great Reset) suffered a leg injury in East Palestine Tuesday. His office confirmed with Fox 8 Monday morning Columbus Dispatch reports that an injury above his left ankle will require him to wear a boot for the next few weeks. The injury happened on the stairs at the First Church of Christ in East Palestine. He was in the village with state and federal officials in the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment.