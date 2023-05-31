Gov. Glenn Youngkin deploys 100 Virginia National Guard troops to assist Texas border response --Virginia is the latest GOP-run state to send personnel to the border following similar deployments from four other states. | 31 May 2023 | Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced the deployment of 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and 21 supporting personnel in compliance with a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for military support to respond to the border crisis. The service members, who will be deployed to Texas for 30 days, are supporting Abbott's Operation Lone Star with the goal of securing the border and reducing the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the U.S. Virginia is the latest GOP-run state to send personnel to the border following similar deployments in recent weeks from Tennessee, Nebraska, Mississippi and Florida.