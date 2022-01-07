Gov. Hochul unveils list of 'sensitive locations' to ban concealed carry; N.Y. handgun license applicants must turn over a list of their social media accounts | 29 June 2022 | New York lawmakers approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state's handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) after passing both chambers by wide margins, is almost sure to draw more legal challenges from gun rights advocates who say the state is still putting too many restrictions on who can get guns and where they can carry them... The state's new rules will require people applying for a handgun license to turn over a list of their social media accounts so officials could verify their "character and conduct." Applicants will have to show they have "the essential character, temperament and judgment necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself and others." As part of that assessment, applicants have to turn over a list of social media accounts they've maintained in the past three years.