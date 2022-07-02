Gov. Lamont announces Connecticut statewide school mask mandate will expire Feb. 28, leaving decisions to local officials | 7 Feb 2022 | For the first time since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut children will soon be allowed to go maskless in schools and childcare settings. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that he will recommend the state lift its mask mandate as of Feb. 28, leaving decisions on whether to require masks up to local school districts. With Lamont's emergency powers set to expire on Feb. 15, whether to require masks in schools will technically be up to the state legislature beginning next week. The legislature, however, is expected to defer to the Department of Public Health and Department of Education.