Gov. Lamont eyeing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport system in Connecticut for admission to entertainment venues, restaurants that require proof | 13 Sept 2021 | Gov. Ned Lamont (D) on Monday floated the idea of Connecticut implementing a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport similar to the one incorporated recently in New York to ease admission to venues where vaccination is required. In Connecticut, that decision has been left up to the venues. Several entertainment venues, including The Bushnell and Hartford Stage, have announced proof of vaccination will be required for admission this fall, and while most restaurants have not imposed a vaccine mandate, at least one, BAR New Haven, is requiring either vaccination or a negative test. Max Reiss, a spokesperson for Lamont, said the governor doesn’t plan to require proof of vaccination for access to indoor spaces like in New York City, just to make it more convenient for private businesses to do so if they choose.