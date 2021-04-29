Gov. Ned Lamont signs bill eliminating Connecticut's religious exemption for mandatory school vaccinations | 28 April 2021 | Gov. Ned Lamont Wednesday signed legislation that would end Connecticut's religious exemption for mandatory school vaccinations beginning in the 2022 school year. The state Senate gave final legislative approval to the measure late Tuesday after nine hours of debate. The vote was 22 to 14, with two Democrats -- Sens. Cathy Osten of Sprague and Dennis Bradley of Bridgeport -- joining the Republicans in rejecting the measure. Under the bill, only students who obtain a medical exemption would be permitted to attend public or private school in the state without a vaccine.