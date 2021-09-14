Hell no! Gov. Ned Lamont will ask legislature to extend his COVID-19 emergency powers beyond Sept. 30 to February | 14 Sept 2021 | Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) on Tuesday said he would ask the General Assembly to extend his emergency powers until early next year and called on legislative leaders to work with him on rules to overcome COVID-19, such as mask policies for students. The proposed sixth extension of his powers is needed, he said, because action by the General Assembly "takes too long" during a public health emergency...House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora of North Branford said a five-month extension will lead to secrecy in decision-making and "one-party rule." "We continue to express our dismay," he said. "So long as COVID exists, these emergency powers exist. They could operate for years."