Gov. Newsom, family in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 | 23 Nov 2020 | Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday night that he and his family are quarantining after they were exposed to COVID-19.

According to Newsom's tweet, the family learned late Friday evening that they had come into contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who had tested positive for COVID-19. Newsom says he and his family tested negative for the virus on Sunday and are following 'local guidance' by quarantining for 14 days.