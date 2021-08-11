Gov. Newsom Injured by Moderna Booster Shot, Source Tells the Defender --A source close to California Gov. Gavin Newsom today told The Defender the governor experienced an adverse reaction to the Moderna COVID vaccine he received Oct. 27, the last day he was seen in public. | 8 Nov 2021 | A source close to California Gov. Gavin Newsom today told The Defender the governor experienced an adverse reaction to the Moderna COVID vaccine he received Oct. 27. The source, who asked not to be identified, said Newsom's symptoms were similar to those associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a known side effect of many vaccines. GBS is a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system -- the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord... The governor has not been seen in public since he was photographed Oct. 27 getting his COVID booster.