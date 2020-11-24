Gov. Phil Murphy called a 'd--k' by hecklers who interrupted family dinner | 23 Nov 2020 | New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was called "a d--k" by mask-less hecklers who interrupted him having dinner with his family [citing his hypocrisy], according to a viral video. "Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a d--k," one woman could be heard telling the governor in the video seen more than 1.2 million times since it was posted by Breaking 911 on Sunday night. "You're having fun with your family, in the meantime you're having all kind of bulls--t going on?" another female voice heckled the politician as he dined outside with wife Tammy and their four children. The governor -- who& recently introduced new [insane] restrictions in the Garden State in the run-up to Thanksgiving -- initially laughed off the hecklers and went back to his meal. One of his sons, however, clapped back by suggesting the hecklers were "a little too drunk" and asking them to put on masks. "You can go f--k yourself, how's that?" one of the women snapped.