Gov. Ron DeSantis asks grand jury to investigate whether Floridians were misled by COVID shot firms - as he compares vaccine makers to opioid companies --The firebrand Florida governor is asking for a probe into leading vaccine makers --He is asking the state's Supreme Court to gather a grand jury for the probe Florida is also launching its own public health committee to rival the CDC | 13 Dec 2022 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his plans to probe "any and all wrongdoing" with respect to the Covid vaccines. The Republican - who has long been a critic of lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates - plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate how the shots were rolled out and marketed. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida's controversial Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians, in which they criticized Covid vaccine makers for not sharing data with independent experts. "We'll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not," DeSantis said. "In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug." Pfizer is charging $130 for its COVID-19 vaccine - a 10,000% mark-up from the estimated $1.18 it costs them to develop a single dose of the vaccine. The firm was charging the US government around $20 per shot but rose prices in an effort to make up for poor demand for the jabs. It is forecasted to rake in over $100billion in revenue this year, and brought in $81.2billion last year.