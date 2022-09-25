Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for All 67 Florida Counties | 24 Sept 2022 | A state of emergency has been extended in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen before reaching the state next week. Governor Ron DeSantis initially declared a state of emergency in 24 counties on Friday and decided to expand the order to the entire state on Saturday, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster." "The Florida Division of Emergency Management, working together with the National Hurricane Center to evaluate weather predictions, has determined there is a continuing risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and isolated tornadic activity for Florida's Peninsula and portions of the Florida Big Bend, North Florida, and Northeast Florida," the order states.