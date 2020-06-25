Gov. Roy Cooper announces statewide mask requirement, delays Phase 3 of reopening for at least 3 weeks | 25 June 2020 | Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on Wednesday issued a mandatory mask requirement across North Carolina and ordered a "pause" on easing any other restrictions as infections rates and the number of hospitalizations continue to climb. The mask mandate will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m. The two actions announced at an afternoon news conference could further inflame rising tensions between the governor and the Republican-led General Assembly, and several business owners in the fitness and entertainment industries.