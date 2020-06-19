Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes bill to reopen gyms, bars in North Carolina | 19 June 2020 | Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill aiming to reopen gyms and bars in North Carolina temporarily. Though the bill specifically provided a loophole through which Cooper could re-close these businesses should North Carolina see a spike in cases, Cooper repeatedly expressed his concerns over the legislation... Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) released the following statement in response: "On the same day attorneys argued in court that Gov. Cooper's different treatment of bars and restaurants is inexplicable, Gov. Cooper vetoed this economic lifeline for thousands of businesses across North Carolina. Our state is one of only four that has not reopened gyms and fitness centers. Why did he walk with protesters without a mask on, but prohibits everyday citizens from using an elliptical machine at a gym? Why is it safe to have a drink outside at a restaurant, but it's dangerous to have a drink outside at a bar? Gov. Cooper needs to release the science behind these apparent contradictions."