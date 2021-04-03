Gov. Tate Reeves ditches mask mandates, COVID-related business restrictions | 02 March 2021 | Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday that he's lifting all state-imposed mask mandates across Mississippi and removing COVID-19 related restrictions on business operations. "The governor's office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do," Reeves said at a press conference. The executive order, which will go into effect on March 3, replaces mask mandates and business restrictions with non-binding recommendations that they continue to follow CDC guidelines.