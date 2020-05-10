Gov. Whitmer fumes after Michigan Supreme Court strikes down her coronavirus orders --Whitmer reacted by reiterating to Michiganders that her rules are still in place for the time being | 02 Oct 2020 | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) released a defiant statement in response to the state Supreme Court striking down her controversial coronavirus mandates on Friday, reminding Michiganders that her rules are still in place for another three weeks. In a 4-3 decision, the state's high court ruled Friday the governor's unilateral orders were "an unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution," and therefore "the executive orders issued by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic now lack any basis under Michigan law." According to the Washington Examiner, the court gave a long list of businesses that were forced to be shuttered under Whitmer's mandates...