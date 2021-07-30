Government 'looking into' potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate - CDC director | 30 July 2021 | CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was pressed Friday as to whether she supports or foresees a federal vaccine mandate, as the Biden regime publicly laments continued vaccine hesitancy in parts of the country. Walensky told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier that she and Joe Biden are "looking into" whether or not to establish a mandate. "Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?" Baier asked. "That's something that I think the administration is looking into. It's something that I think we are looking to see approval of from the vaccine," Walensky replied.