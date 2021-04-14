Government to spend $352 per night on hotel beds for 80,000 migrant families | April 13, 2021 | The U.S. government is spending $352.64 per hotel bed per day to house the 80,000 migrant families that it anticipates will come across the border between now and September, according to a federal document obtained by the Washington Examiner. That daily rate is going to add up quickly and eventually reach $86,947,271.04, the amount of the contract that the Biden administration awarded to a nonprofit group last month on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Exactly 1,239 beds at seven hotels located in Arizona and Texas have been rented out for 199 days, or six and a half months.