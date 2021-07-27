Governor Cuomo Says Unvaccinated Citizens Will Be 'Put' in Vehicles and Driven to Vaccination Sites | 26 July 2021 | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a coronavirus briefing at Yankee Stadium where he discussed his new $15 million campaign to push the COVID-19 vaccine through "community-based organizations" in areas with low vaccination rates. During the briefing, Cuomo firmly stated that the COVID-19 vaccine door-to-door efforts would involve the unvaccinated being placed in a vehicle to get driven to a location where they would be vaccinated for the coronavirus. "We have to get in those communities, and we have to knock on those doors, and we have to convince people, and put them in a car, and drive them, and get that vaccine in their arm," said Cuomo. "That is the mission."