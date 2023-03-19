Governor Hochul Files Appeal in Quarantine Camp Lawsuit | 14 March 2023 | Late in the day on Monday, March 13, 2023, just hours before the deadline, New York Attorney General, Letitia James, filed an appeal to try to overturn our successful lawsuit that struck down Governor Kathy Hochul's (D-Deranged) unconstitutional "Isolation and Quarantine Procedures" regulation. The case, Borrello v. Hochul, which we won last July, was brought against the Governor and her Department of Health, on behalf of a group of NYS Legislators, Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Chris Tague, Assemblyman (now Congressman) Mike Lawler, together with our citizens' group, Uniting NYS. The main premise of the case was breach of Separation of Powers -- meaning the Governor and her Department of Health did not have the authority to make their dystopian "Isolation and Quarantine Procedures" regulation. The Regulation: For anyone unfamiliar with this regulation, it allowed the Department of Health to pick and choose which New Yorkers they could lock up or lock down, with no proof that you were ever even exposed to, let alone actually sick with, a communicable disease. They could have locked you down in your home, or they could have removed you from your home and forced you to quarantine in a facility of their choosing. There was no time restriction, so you could have been quarantined for however long they required -- days, weeks, months. There was no age restriction, so they could have done this to you, to your child, to your grandchild, etc. In the true fashion of a totalitarian regime, they could have told you what you could and could not do while in quarantine. They literally could have controlled your every move.