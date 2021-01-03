'The Governor must resign': Democratic congresswoman joins calls for Cuomo to step down | 01 March 2021 | Rep. Kathleen Rice has become the first Democratic member of Congress to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after a third woman came forward with accusations of inappropriate behavior. "The time has come. The Governor must resign," Rice, who represents parts of Long Island, wrote on Twitter in response to a new accusation that he made unwanted advances toward a woman at a 2019 wedding. Other state Democratic lawmakers -- including state Sens. Gustavo Rivera, Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas -- also joined in on their calls for Cuomo to resign...