Governor Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties, Urges Floridians to Prepare for Impacts from Tropical Depression 9 --Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration | 23 Sept 2022 | Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders. "Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."