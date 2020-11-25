Governor Urges Citizens to Call Police on Neighbors Who Violate Lockdown Order | 23 Nov 2020 | Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is urging her state's residents to call the police to report their neighbors for violating her strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Thanksgiving. Brown, a Democrat, last week ordered a two-week "freeze" on many activities. The Oregonian reported that Brown's order, intended to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state, runs through Dec. 2. The order closes dine-in seating at restaurants; shuts down gyms, museums and some outdoor facilities; and, enacts capacity limits at stores. In addition, Brown's order tells Oregonians how many people they can have inside of their own homes.