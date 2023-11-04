Graham: 'I'd Be Very Much Open' to Sending U.S. Forces to Taiwan | 9 April 2023 | Senator [and Grade 'A' sociopath] Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week's broadcast of Fox News Sunday that he is open to sending U.S. troops to Taiwan. Anchor Shannon Bream said, "You served in the Air Force. We noted weeks ago a four-star general said he thought we would be in actual combat with China by 2025...Where do you think we are? Where does this go?" Graham said, "I think they are setting the stage possibly for a blockade of Taiwan. This Communist Chinese Party is going to test us dramatically this year and next year before the election." When asked if he supports sending U.S. troops to Taiwan, Graham said, "So the question for the Congress, should we have a defense agreement with the island of Taiwan? We don't. Should we have one? But yes, I'd be very much open to using U.S. forces to defend Taiwan because it's in our national security interest to do so."