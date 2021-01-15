Graham releases Russia probe docs, slams original investigation as 'incompetent, corrupt' --FBI and Department of Justice blasted for 'Crossfire Hurricane' investigation | 15 Jan 2021 | Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Friday released a slew of additional documents and transcripts related to his panel's investigation into the origins and aftermath of the Trump-Russia probe, calling the original probe "one of the most incompetent and corrupt investigations in the history of the FBI and DOJ." The first investigation -- which looked into whether members of President Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the election -- was called "Crossfire Hurricane" Graham, the senior Republican senator from South Carolina, released transcripts of interviews with FBI and Justice Department officials conducted by the committee, between March 3, 2020, and October 29, 2020. "I consider the Crossfire Hurricane investigation a massive system failure by senior leadership, but not representative of the dedicated, hardworking patriots who protect our nation every day at Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice," Graham said in a statement Friday, saying his committee has released "as much material as possible," but noted that "some classified material has still been withheld."