Graham: Senate Judiciary to vote on subpoena for Facebook CEO --The panel is looking to compel the chiefs of Facebook and Twitter to testify on allegations of bias. | 16 Oct 2020 | The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on whether to authorize a subpoena for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told POLITICO on Friday. Twitter and Facebook have come under a barrage of criticism from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies this week after they limited the reach of a New York Post article alleging ties between Joe Biden and his son's business interests, citing concerns about spreading individuals' personal information and hacked materials. Conservative lawmakers ramped up calls to revamp the legal shield that protects them and other internet companies from many lawsuits...Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), chair of Judiciary's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, went a step further and called for the full committee to also authorize subpoenas for Zuckerberg.